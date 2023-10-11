Know how to diversify your portfolio with US bonds
Indian investors are being encouraged to diversify their portfolios by investing in global assets, particularly global fixed income securities such as US treasuries. The convergence of yields between US treasuries and Indian stocks is making bonds an attractive alternative to riskier assets. The 0-1-year segment of US treasuries is offering yields of 5.43% to 5.59%, compared to Nifty's earnings yield of 4.5%. Additionally, exposure to US debt has become more attractive as the yield gap between US treasuries and Indian government debt has narrowed. Indian investors can access US treasuries through funds such as the Bandhan US Treasury Bond 0-1 year Fund of Fund. However, investing in international markets increases compliance burden and carries platform and execution risks.
Geopolitical disturbances, such as the recent Israel-Gaza conflict or the Russian Ukraine war, have put the spotlight on asset diversification that helps manage risks to investment portfolios. Historically, Indian investors have often restricted their portfolios to domestic assets, limiting diversification opportunities. Embracing global markets can offer a powerful avenue for enhanced diversification. Investing in global assets, especially global fixed income securities, has become important. This expanded approach provides Indian investors with the potential for broader diversification and reduced risk in their portfolios.