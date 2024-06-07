Investing in yourself: How can saving today secure your financial future?
Financial freedom requires disciplined budgeting, wise investing, and understanding the risks involved in different financial behaviors. Prioritizing needs over wants, planning for retirement, and having an emergency fund are crucial steps.
In recent years, the Indian economy has seen rapid growth and transformation. This has led to increased incomes but also to a surge in consumerism influenced by Western cultures. A significant part of this shift involves the adoption of Western debt culture, wherein the convenience of credit cards and loans tempts many to live beyond their means. As a result, many Indians find themselves in a cycle of debt, paying EMIs (Equated Monthly Instalments) well into their later years.