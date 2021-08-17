Investing is sole path to becoming financially free

Financial investments: Choose your investments wisely, in line with your risk appetite; and if possible, build your portfolio with guidance from a seasoned financial adviser. Maintain the discipline to stick to the portfolio allocation for the long term (at least five years) with periodic review. Investors have often shown tendencies of pulling money out from risk-oriented asset classes (viz. equity) and shifting the same to safe asset classes during a downturn. Such behaviour leads to investors not participating in any upside once the dust settles. After witnessing a bear market in equities, investors usually get cold feet in deploying new money. Instead of timing the markets, one should continue their investments based on the existing financial plan.

