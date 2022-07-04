Investing lessons from Kotak Mahindra AMC’s Nilesh Shah3 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 01:11 AM IST
- Most of Shah’s personal wealth is in equity—either in employee stock options or shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank
Buy a business as if you are not going to look at it for the next 10 years." This advice by investment guru Warren Buffet has remained the guiding principle for Nilesh Shah where it concerns his investments. “I invest as if I am not going to touch it (the investments) for the next decade or so," says Shah, the managing director at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd.