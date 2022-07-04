Investing lessons from Kotak Mahindra AMC’s Nilesh Shah

Another 15% of his assets is held in equity mutual funds, mostly in the large cap and large-and-mid cap category segments. Shah does not invest in passive funds, except where it is required as per market regulator Sebi’s rules. Under these regulations, as the CEO of Kotak Mahindra AMC, Shah has to invest in all the schemes of the fund house. But these rules came into effect only in October 2021, and hence such mutual fund (MF) units are a very small part of Shah’s portfolio. Interestingly, Shah relies on a distributor to transact in MFs rather than opting for direct plans.