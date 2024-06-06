Investing lessons from the election-led market volatility
Summary
- Black swan events can lead to sharp swings in stock markets. Here is how you can ring-fence your portfolio
The 2024 Lok Sabha election concluded with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance securing a majority. However, the disparity between exit polls and the actual results led to a sharp market surprise. As investors navigate the resulting volatility, it’s crucial to adopt strategies grounded in behavioural finance. Here’s how to maintain a resilient and growth-oriented investment approach.