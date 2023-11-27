Investing mantras: 4 key money lessons investors can learn from Francois Rochon
Francois Rochon’s investing principles underline his attitude more than his intelligence. He perfectly embodies the attributes of Warren Buffett’s much-touted “rational investors” unaffected by fads or crises.
Investing transcends the mere interpretation of mathematical equations in stock valuations. According to Francois Rochon, the renowned president and portfolio manager at Giverny Capital in Montreal, Canada, investing is an art. Rochon advocates for investors to adopt an artistic approach, emphasizing the importance of behaving like artists in the realm of stock investments. This perspective highlights the imperative to invest and make decisions independently, regardless of the market’s tumultuous conditions.