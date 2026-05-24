The most honest market advice right now: ‘I don’t know’

Last week, in this column, I broke a thirty-year habit and admitted that “this too shall pass” did not quite fit the present moment.
The mailbag that followed was the largest I can remember. After enough years of doing this, one learns to read the replies as carefully as one writes the column, because the shape of a few hundred reactions often says more than the piece that provoked them.
The letters sorted themselves into four rough piles, and the piles themselves are worth a column.
A brief recap, for readers who missed the original. Most market disruptions, I argued, damage sentiment rather than actual assets. Factories still stand, workers still arrive, customers still buy; what changes is mood, and mood is cyclical. The current situation in West Asia is an unhappy exception. The damage being done to drilling, storage and refining capacity in the region is damage to steel and concrete, and steel and concrete are repaired by welding and pouring, not by a recovery in confidence.