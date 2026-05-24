The most honest market advice right now: ‘I don’t know’

Dhirendra Kumar (Value Research)
4 min read24 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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After a candid exploration of market sentiment, the author reflects on a flood of reader reactions that reveal a spectrum of concerns and suggestions. (Pixabay)
Summary
As markets grapple with war, oil shocks and uncertainty, the temptation to forecast grows. But the most valuable advice may still be the simplest: stay invested and admit what no one knows.

Last week, in this column, I broke a thirty-year habit and admitted that “this too shall pass” did not quite fit the present moment.

The mailbag that followed was the largest I can remember. After enough years of doing this, one learns to read the replies as carefully as one writes the column, because the shape of a few hundred reactions often says more than the piece that provoked them.

The letters sorted themselves into four rough piles, and the piles themselves are worth a column.

A brief recap, for readers who missed the original. Most market disruptions, I argued, damage sentiment rather than actual assets. Factories still stand, workers still arrive, customers still buy; what changes is mood, and mood is cyclical. The current situation in West Asia is an unhappy exception. The damage being done to drilling, storage and refining capacity in the region is damage to steel and concrete, and steel and concrete are repaired by welding and pouring, not by a recovery in confidence.

That is why “this too shall pass” needed an asterisk for once.

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Reader response

The first pile was the thank-yous, and to those readers I owe a short reply: you are welcome. There is little more to say. The job of a column is to name what is happening, and if some readers felt someone had finally said aloud what they were already sensing, that is a fair return for a week’s work.

The second pile was more interesting — and more important. A great many readers wrote, in effect, to ask whether I was using restrained language to hint at something far worse, whether the column was a coded distress signal from a man who knew more than he was letting on.

I was not.

I was being realistic, and being realistic mostly consists of saying: “I don’t know.”

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There are genuine downside scenarios, but there are also genuine silver linings worth keeping in view. We may well see expanding refining capacity, diversified energy supplies, and far greater investment in domestic manufacturing. The kind of pressure we are now under is exactly what prompts long-postponed decisions.

We may yet emerge from this period with capabilities we should have built much sooner.

To read my column as a coded warning of catastrophe is itself an example of the very behaviour I argue against: pattern-finding where none exists. I told you exactly what I think, as I always do.

Spreadsheet syndrome

The third pile was the smallest — and the most entertaining. A vocal subset of readers wrote in to express displeasure at being offered, yet again, the boring prescription of SIPs, term insurance, and a handful of plain mutual funds.

This advice, they explained, was for beginners. Sophisticated investors of their calibre required something more elaborate: currency hedges, macro frameworks, sector rotations, and AI-age portfolio theory.

I have met this type of gentleman many times over the years.

He is unfailingly confident, and he is also, almost without exception, the person who loses the most money in moments precisely like the present one.

The boring SIP investor, two decades in, is usually doing better than the gentleman with the complex spreadsheet — and sleeping better at night.

Honest uncertainty

Which brings me to the fourth pile, the largest by far. A great many readers wrote to ask, in one form or another, what will happen next, and what they ought to do in response.

My answer must remain the same as always.

I do not know, and I will not pretend that I do.

More importantly, anyone who claims to know with confidence is either selling something or fooling themselves — and very often both. Resist them politely.

Boring wins

What you can do instead is exactly what you have been doing all along: keep your SIPs running, hold the term insurance, stay diversified across asset classes, and rebalance once a year.

None of this requires a forecast about West Asia or oil prices, and none of it stops working in the months when commentators do not know what comes next.

The dullest possible behaviour remains, by a very wide margin, the strategy most likely to make you wealthy over twenty years.

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In a season as uncertain as this one, an honest “I don’t know” is the most valuable thing a commentator can offer you, and a confident forecast is the least.

Dhirendra Kumar is founder and chief executive officer of Value Research, an independent investment advisory firm

About the Author

Dhirendra Kumar (Value Research)

Dhirendra Kumar is the founder and chief executive of Value Research, India's oldest independent investment research organisation. Founded in 1992, Value Research has no affiliation with any fund house, distributor, or financial product manufacturer. This structural independence has defined Kumar's approach to investing and financial journalism for over three decades.<br><br>Kumar has written about personal finance for Indian households across leading publications for more than three decades, including for Hindustan Times and, now, Mint. His writing addresses a single enduring question: how should an ordinary Indian investor make sound decisions about their money, without being misled, overwhelmed, or sold to? The answer, as his columns consistently demonstrate, lies not in market prediction or product promotion, but in evidence, discipline, and time.<br><br>As the architect of Value Research's ratings, among the most referenced in the Indian advisory ecosystem, Kumar brings three decades of proprietary research and fund performance data to every piece he writes. Value Research's ratings and editorial opinions are not influenced by its advertising relationships. No fund house can buy a better rating or a favourable column. He serves on the advisory committees of SEBI, PFRDA, and IEPFA.

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