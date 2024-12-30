Money
2024: A year of riddles
Summary
- The personal finance summary of 2024, with a touch of help in movie quotes.
“Interesting" election results in three major world powers. Continued economic uncertainty in another one. And continued geopolitical tensions in yet another. To cut rates or not, the constant question. The threat and opportunities posed by the two letters, AI.
