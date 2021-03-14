Investing, not gambling: These apps and services help young stock buyers think long term
- Riding interest in GameStop stock, apps teach stock-picking and cryptocurrency and let young investors practice investing
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Payne Porter and his sister, Piper, jumped on the GameStop stock frenzy in late January. Mr. Porter, a 23-year-old clothing designer in Los Angeles, invested $5,000, while his 26-year-old sibling, who works at an L.A. marketing agency, put in $3,000, both using the Robinhood trading app.
The wild ride they experienced during the two weeks they owned the stock was both thrilling and terrifying, they said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.