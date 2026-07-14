For decades, wealth creation in India followed a familiar script. Investors bought property, accumulated gold, parked money in fixed deposits and, over the past two decades, increasingly embraced equities.
Why diversification—not stock picking—could define wealth creation over the next decade
SummaryAs markets become more volatile and leadership shifts across asset classes, investors may need to rethink portfolios built around a single source of returns.
For decades, wealth creation in India followed a familiar script. Investors bought property, accumulated gold, parked money in fixed deposits and, over the past two decades, increasingly embraced equities.
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