Investing right: The difference your approach can make to your portfolio
Investing is an art form. Every investor has their own approach and strategies, varied risk tolerance levels, capital preferences and time frames. Even the types of investments might differ. Whether one opts to invest in the top 50–100 firms or chooses to diversify and stand apart from the crowd, what shapes one’s portfolio is their investment approach. While the wise investors among the lot take decisions based on economic principles, those who are wiser, combine economics with psychology and make conscious decisions to reach their ultimate goal.