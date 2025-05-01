Investment of ₹1 lakh in 2013 in THIS mutual fund would have grown to around 8 lakh now. Check how

It is not uncommon to examine the past returns of a scheme before you decide to invest in it. Typically, investors assess the historical returns of a mutual fund scheme across different time lines before deciding to invest in it.

Here, we assess the past returns of Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, which was launched on May 24, 2013. For the uninitiated, a flexi cap fund is the one where fund manager is free to determine the ratio of allocation to stocks across market capitalisation i.e., large cap, mid cap and small cap as long as total exposure to equity and equity related instruments is 65 percent or higher.

Tenure ₹ 1 lakh becomes Return (%) 1 year ₹ 1.13 lakh 13.85 3 years ₹ 1.59 lakh 16.88 5 years ₹ 3.75 lakh 30.35 10 years ₹ 4.8 lakh 17.07 Since inception (May 24, 2013) ₹ 7.89 lakh 19.04

As we can see in the table above, if someone had invested ₹one lakh in Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund one year ago, it would have grown to ₹1.13 lakh by growing at the rate of 13.85 percent. In three years, the investment of ₹one lakh would have grown to ₹1.59 lakh by delivering a return of 16.88 per cent per annum. And if someone had invested ₹1 lakh five years ago, it would have grown to ₹3.75 lakh, thus delivering a return of 30.35 percent.

In 10 years time, the same invesment of ₹1 lakh would have grown to ₹4.8 lakh, thus delivering a return of 17.07 percent.

And if someone had invested ₹one lakh at the time of scheme's launch in May 2013, the investment would have grown to ₹7.89 lakh, giving an annualised return of 19.04 percent.

About the scheme This 12-year-old scheme has a total asset size of ₹93,440 crore as on March 31, 2025, as per the information on PPFAS website. The benchmark index of the scheme is Nifty500. And the scheme is managed by Rajeev Thakkar, Raunak Onkar, Raj Mehta, Rukun Tarachandani and Mansi Kariya.

Its constituent stocks include HDFC Bank, Bajaj Holdings and investment, Coal India, Power Grid Corporation, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra, ITC and Maruti Suzuki.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.