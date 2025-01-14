Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Compounding: 1 lakh investment in this mutual fund would have swelled to over 4 crore in 29 years; check how
MintGenie

Compounding: ₹1 lakh investment in this mutual fund would have swelled to over ₹4 crore in 29 years; check how

Vimal Chander Joshi

Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund: This mutual fund scheme has shown a CAGR of 13% to 23% in 30 years. Investing consistently allows for compounding returns, with a 1 lakh investment potentially growing to crores in established funds.

Nippon India Growth Fund was launched on October 8, 1995. It has a total assets under management of 33,811 crore.

Investing in a mutual fund consistently can yield good returns. In fact, consistency is the key to investment and wealth generation. An investment made over a long period of time gives the benefit of compounded returns.

Compounding is so potent that it is sometimes referred to as magic. This is how it works: when you invest in a scheme, the return on your investment is added to it, and thereafter, the return in the following years grows on the principal (plus the return in the preceding year).

For example, when an investment of 100 gives 10 in the first year, the second year’s 10 per cent will give 11 instead of 10 because the investment is now 110.

In the third year, the same 10 per cent growth offers a return of 12.10. By the fifth year, it grows to 14.64, and the following year, it becomes 16.11, and so on.

Here, we list out three mutual funds launched more than 25 years ago to demonstrate how a humble investment of 1 lakh would have grown by 2025.

Nippon India Growth Fund

This fund was launched on October 8, 1995. It has a total assets under management (AUM) of 33,811 crore.

If someone had invested 1 lakh in this scheme at the time of launch, it would have grown to a whopping 4.07 crore since the scheme has given a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) return of 22.81 per cent.

TenureReturn  one lakh grows to..
1  26.65%1.26 lakh
3  25.87%1.99 lakh
5  28.93%3.56 lakh
10 17.75%5.12 lakh
Since inception 22.81%4.07 crore

(Source: Nippon India MF and AMFI)

SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund

This scheme was launched on July 5, 1999. It has a total assets under management of 3,043.36 crore. If someone had invested 1 lakh in this scheme at the time of launch, it would have grown to 44.60 lakh since the scheme has given an annualised return of 16.05 per cent.

TenureReturn (%) one lakh becomes
1  22.61%1.22 lakh
22%1.81 lakh
22.88%2.80 lakh
10  16.04%4.42 lakh
Since inception 16.05%44.60 lakh

(Source: SBI MF and AMFI)

Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund

This scheme was launched on June 29, 1995. It has a total assets under management of 4,387 crore. If someone had invested 1 lakh at the time of launch, the scheme would have grown to 46.18 lakh since it has delivered a return of 13.39 per cent.

TenureReturn  one lakh becomes
115.82%1.15 lakh
3  17.76 %1.63 lakh
5  23.25%2.84 lakh
10 15.78%4.32 lakh
Since inception13.39%46.18 lakh

(Source: AMFI)

As the table above shows, this scheme has delivered a CAGR of between 13 per cent and 23 per cent in the past 30 years.

Read all personal finance stories here

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vimal Chander Joshi

Vimal writes on personal finance, blockchain and occasionally on overseas education. He can be reached at vimal.joshi@htmedialabs.com
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.