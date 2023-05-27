Investing ₹10 lakh in small saving schemes? You have to show your income proof now3 min read 27 May 2023, 05:00 PM IST
The objective of KYC/AMUCFT guidelines is to prevent money laundering or terrorist financing activities by use of Post Office Savings Bank intentionally or unintentionally by criminal elements, the circular stated
In a bid to curb the menace of money laundering and Financing of Terrorism, the Department of Posts has issued a new notification in which it has asked officials to collect the income proofs from investors of certain categories investing in small savings schemes.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×