How financial rules of thumb help and hurt investors
Summary
- Though heuristics help simplify complex financial decisions, mental shortcuts like the ‘100-minus-age’ rule for equity allocation are useful but not foolproof.
When it comes to money, Indians love rules of thumb. From age-old wisdom about gold being the ultimate store of wealth to modern investment shortcuts like the ‘100-minus-age’ rule for equity allocation, heuristics help simplify complex financial decisions. These mental shortcuts are useful but not foolproof—sometimes, they can lead to costly mistakes. The key is knowing when to use them and when to be cautious.