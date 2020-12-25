Investing sans goals may not get you desired result

On the debt side, the only investment that Coelho had was in the form of public provident fund (PPF). As Coelho’s job requires him to stay out of the country, he is considered as a non-resident Indian (NRI) for taxation purposes. Joseph suggested him to invest in non-resident external (NRE) account offered by banks as the interest earned on them is tax free. NRE deposits offer interest in line with bank deposits. As they are tax free, the returns for NRIs are at par or better than debt funds, which are taxable. Short-term capital gains (exiting debt funds before three years) are taxed at slab rates while long-term capital gains (exiting debt funds after three years) are taxed at 20% with indexation.