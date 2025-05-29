The temperament trap: Why your personality might be your portfolio's biggest enemy
Some personality types that society doesn't typically celebrate often make remarkably successful investors.
I recently discovered a curious thing during a conversation with a software engineer friend. He's spent hours analysing quarterly results, studying balance sheets, and calculating intrinsic values before selecting what he considered the perfect stock. Six months later, after a 15% decline, he sold everything in a panic. Meanwhile, his wife, who describes herself as “hopeless with numbers", had quietly accumulated units in an equity mutual fund through a systematic investment plan (SIP). Her return? Significantly better than his, with far less stress.