Investing tips for the sandwich generation: Dos and Don'ts
Generation S, also known as the Sandwich Generation, faces financial challenges managing ageing parents, children, and personal needs. Experts emphasize clear financial goals, personalized plans, tax-saving strategies, and diversified investments to navigate this complex situation.
The phrase that may best sum up the conundrum is – between a rock and a hard place. This is the woes of Generation S or the Sandwich Generation or people who have their parents on the one hand, their children on the other and themselves in between.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message