Investing trends we may see in ’21 and how to gain from them

Growth investing involves buying fast growing companies even if their valuations look expensive. It has outperformed value investing (buying cheap companies in the hope of a turnaround) for several years and 2020 was no exception. However, the post covid-19 rally that began in May has caused the gap between growth and value stocks to narrow. The Nifty 50 Value 20 Index delivered a one-year return of 17.06% (total return) as of 27 November compared with 8.72% on the Nifty 50. Mutual funds have also noted the shift, with DSP Mutual Fund launching a value fund in November. “Generally value stocks are asset heavy, cyclical and are more exposed to the real economy as opposed to say asset light, expensive and perceived more ‘growth’ oriented companies that also benefited from digitization and related technological shifts. Value stocks get impacted more with economic downturns and generally move up when the real economy revives," said Harish Krishnan, senior fund manager, Kotak Asset Management. “Companies which make successful changes to their business model will be rewarded by the market. I don’t think that value stocks will continue to go up simply because they are cheap," he added.