Your guide to investing in the US and global stocks through the Liberalized Remittance Scheme
Summary
- Under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme, Indian residents are allowed to remit up to $250,000 annually. Platforms like Vested Finance, INDmoney, and Appreciate have leveraged this provision to simplify US stock and ETF investments.
Imagine a day without Google, an Uber ride, WhatsApp, or even spreadsheets at work. Picture an evening without Instagram memes or relaxing on a weekend without Netflix. It seems almost unfathomable, doesn’t it? These platforms have woven themselves deeply into our daily lives, serving billions globally. So, why not seize the opportunity to invest in the companies that power these experiences?