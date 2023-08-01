Can SIPs help in diversifying portfolio?

The second and most important thing is to consider inflation while planning for such withdrawals. If we assume an average return of 9% p.a. from your investment and you withdraw 5% at the end of every year. The annual withdrawal in the first year will be ₹5.45 lakh or ₹45,400 per month. And this annual withdrawal amount keeps increasing every year as the corpus grows. But, when we take into account inflation of 6%, the value of the monthly withdrawal drops after 5 years to close to ₹39,000 and after 10 years to ₹35,000. Hence, you should consider inflation and also think of increasing the withdrawal percentage every year to keep your purchasing power intact.