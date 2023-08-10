Indore case exemplifies how RIA licence can be misused

So far, so good. The problem was in what happened when someone wasn’t assigned high risk based on the questionnaire. In August 2019, one of Kamariya’s clients was assigned medium risk based on the questionnaire. Less than 30 days later, in September, the risk profile was updated to high risk, the Sebi inquiry found. The company apparently had a trick up its sleeve. Its sales team was asked to call up this client and make him re-answer some of the questions. Here’s one of the questions: ‘High risk is associated with high return, medium risk is associated with medium returns and low risk is associated with low returns? What risk can you bear (not prefer)?’

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}