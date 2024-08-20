Could Sebi’s curbs for investment advisers choke financial planning in India?
Summary
- Investment advisers oppose Sebi's plan to limit their scope, arguing it would hinder comprehensive financial planning and mean the end of their profession.
- They suggest disclosures for unregulated services instead, insisting they be allowed to advise on financial products such as wills and loans.
Most people seeking professional help with managing their finances typically approach an investment adviser. For a fee, a financial planner will not just help choose a good mutual fund but also come up with a holistic plan including tax planning, estate planning, insurance, gold, and real estate advice.