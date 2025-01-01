Money
Why diamonds are not forever. Lessons from two decades of zero returns.
Anil Poste 7 min read 01 Jan 2025, 05:26 PM IST
Summary
- Experts share investing lessons from diamonds' two-decade-long price stagnation and whether modern-day assets like cryptocurrencies are headed the same way.
De Beers' 1947 slogan, “A diamond is forever", revolutionized the industry. The ad campaign established diamonds as the most romantic purchase, and the status is still paying off.
