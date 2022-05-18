Investment framework for an all-weather portfolio

There is no one-size-fits-all approach, and there are various blends of strategy and style that one can consider to construct an investment framework. For example, an equity investment framework built around market capitalization can have a 60:40 core and satellite allocation. The core can have Nifty/ Nifty Next 50 ETFs (40:20) for large-cap exposure. The satellite can have actively managed mid-cap and small-cap funds, (25:15), to ensure that one is well-diversified across market capitalizations. The core portion of the portfolio helps to minimize costs because passive investments (ETFs) are always less expensive than their active counterparts. The satellite portion is targeted toward generating excess returns over large caps.