Investment in foreign stocks gets easier as LRS goes online

Investment in international stocks has been looking attractive over the past year as Indian markets have underperformed their US counterparts in a big way. The Nasdaq is up about 24% in the past one year and close to its all-time highs. This is sharply in contrast to a 23% decline in the Sensex (as of 29 May 2020). According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, Indians remitted $431 million ( ₹3,258 crore) for investment in foreign stocks and bonds in FY20. This was slightly higher than the $423 million remitted in FY19 despite the sharp depreciation in the Indian rupee against the US dollar, which has moved up from 69.8 to 76 a dollar.