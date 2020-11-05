Investment in fractional realty is fraught with risk

Once they get the required number of investors, they buy the property through a special purpose vehicle (SPV). The SPV owns the property and investors own the shares or compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs) of the SPV. CCDs are debenture that have to converted into equities on specified dates. Each property is owned by a separate SPV. “The SPV shares are owned by the investors directly so in a hypothetical situation if the platform goes out of business, investors can hire any other company to manage the property," said Shiv Parekh, co-founder, hBits.