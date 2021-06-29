Investment in gold can be more than a hedge against inflation

“Inflation can become a destructive force in an economy because it erodes the value of money, declining the purchasing power of the dollar and that is why gold is usually looked up as a hedge against inflation. But gold is not purely bought because you think inflation is coming, it is looked at as a long-term investment product. Inflation or no inflation, one should include gold in one’s portfolio because there are other idiosyncratic risks, such as geopolitical tensions or a catastrophe like the covid-19 pandemic. And it has lived up to its safe haven appeal, especially in these times," said Rahul Gupta, head of research, currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.