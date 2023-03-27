Investment in physical form of gold is more tax-efficient now

From 1 April, gains from investments in gold funds will be taxed at the slab rate (say, 30%) irrespective of the holding period. Whereas, investments in SGB, which comes with a tenure of 8 years, will be tax-free if the amount is withdrawn at the time of maturity. Further, in case of investment in physical gold, the long-term capital gains after three years are taxed at 20% with the indexation benefit. The short-term capital gains are added to your total taxable income and taxed according to your income tax slab.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}