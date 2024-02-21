Money
Investment mantra: Here are The fastest ways to blow up a family fortune
Summary
- First on the list is to go ahead and make big bets on what are called “operator-driven stocks”.
I have been deeply inspired by investment guru Charlie Munger’s “How to Guarantee a Life of Misery" speech to the students at Harvard in 1986. So, in keeping with the spirit of “inverting", here’s my list of the fastest ways to blow up a family fortune.
