Investment mantra: Here are The fastest ways to blow up a family fortune

The fourth way to blow up your family fortune is to start blindly following unregistered, untested, unproven, and weird face making finfluencers. Now this is not as easy as it seems. All the above criteria need to be met. Such finfluencers are almost sure to direct you to the hottest parts of the market, and make you trade a lot. Either in IPOs (initial public offerings) or in stocks, F&O, or anything else that moves. You see, here too we have a tailwind. Some finfluencers make referral money every time you trade. So, you see, if you want to speed up the destruction of your fortune, find an incentivised finfluencer. He/She will ensure that you trade till you drop! This is exciting. It’s like people cheering you on as you achieve your goal of total wealth destruction!