Investment options you can look at beyond bank fixed deposit (FD)

Speaking on the bond option that can yield higher than bank FD in short-term Pankaj Mathpal, Founder & CEO at Optima Money Managers said, "In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, bank FD rates have come down to the record low of around 5 per cent. In such condition, one can look at short-term bond funds or short duration funds. It's an open-ended debt instrument in which, one can invest for one year. The return one can expect from this investment is around 6 per cent per annum, which is around 20 per cent higher than bank FD interest rate."

