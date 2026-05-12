Starting your investment planning journey? From wealth creation to tax saving — Here are key factors to consider

Smart financial planning will need to take into account an assessment of your current finances, risk tolerance, and future goals when calculating your savings, investments and retirement fund.
When focused on investment planning in particular, your decisions would likely be guided by the desire to meet your financial targets and long-term stability. Also, given the increasing cost-of-living, medical and lifestyle inflation only relying on savings can leave your corpus unable to match the rate of depreciation of money.
Some major options for most investors in India include the equity markets (stocks, mutual funds, etc.), gold, cash, debt and alternative investment options. The optimal financial plan would include diversification across various asset classes to provide a balanced portfolio, adequate liquidity and maximum tax savings.
Inflation: Average inflation rate is 6% while investments on average yield 4% annual returns — with the comparison being negative, it is important to seek opportunities for long-term capital appreciation and inflation adjustment. Instruments that can successfully beat inflation include equities, gold, mutual funds and real estate.
Financial goals: You may have to consult with a financial expert or conduct a detailed and thorough analysis of your financial goals, over the short-, medium- and long-term horizon to properly plan your financial objectives.
Financial security and tax saving: Investment planning should also ensure that your future is financially secured against medical and health issues, and unexpected or emergency situations.
Further, a good plan will factor in your taxes and try for the best tax-efficient options as per your goals and needs.
Wealth Creation: A good financial strategy can ensure you not just have savings for the future but build wealth over time. This includes consideration of interest or income generating investment options such as bonds, dividend stocks, rental real estate, fixed income instruments and small savings schemes i.e. Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS).
Retirement planning: The best plan of action when saving and investing for retirement is to start as early as possible to take advantage of the power of compounding. A strategic approach allows you to generate wealth and an income stream post-retirement to secure financial independence during old age.
You should future-proof your investments by taking into account healthcare inflation, longevity and lifestyle choices. The popular options here include mutual fund SWPs, post and bank fixed deposits, ULIPs, NPS and PPF schemes.
(With inputs from agencies)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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