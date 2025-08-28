Breaking conventional investment rules—and when it actually makes sense
Summary
Conventional asset-allocation advice assumes you might have to draw from your investments for living expenses, that sequence-of-returns risk matters, and that volatility will collide with monthly bills. If those assumptions don’t hold, the rules can bend.
A 66-year-old reader once asked a simple question: why hold any debt when pension and rental income cover everything—including two holidays a year? His investments were entirely in equity mutual funds and direct equity, and he saw no need to change.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story