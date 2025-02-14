Here’s some investment advice – take expert opinions with a pinch of salt

“Liquidity is like an IV injection for the market – when there is surplus liquidity, markets go up. In 2021, the banking system liquidity was ₹10 trillion and you now have a situation in which it has been negative for the past two months. Even among large caps, we don’t feel stocks are cheap. We have not seen NPA for a long time and expect them to come from the consumer side this time around. Banks are also struggling to raise deposits." Asked when he would start investing in stocks again, Bhaiya said he wanted “to see blood on the street" first.