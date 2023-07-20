How do I plan my investments for daughter’s higher education?1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 11:07 PM IST
Assuming the current undergraduate expenses of around ₹20 lakh and post-graduate expenses of around ₹40 lakh, with a 7% inflation in tuition fees, the total cost after 18 years for your daughter’s education should be around ₹2 crore. This can be covered by your corpus at that time.
I am 33 years old and work in the service sector, drawing a monthly salary of ₹1 lakh. My investment portfolio includes ongoing systematic investment plans (SIPs) in mutual funds : two large-cap funds ( ₹5,500), a consumer fund ( ₹2,500), a flexi-cap fund ( ₹2,000), a tax saver fund ( ₹1,500), a mid-cap index fund ( ₹1,000), and a small-cap index fund ( ₹1,000). All these SIPs have a step-up of ₹500 every year. The total corpus accumulated from these investments so far is ₹4.32 lakh.
