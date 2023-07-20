How do I plan my investments for daughter’s higher education?

For my 5-month-old daughter’s future, I plan to invest ₹12,000 every month in a Sukanya Samriddhi account. My wife and I also have a joint home loan that we are actively prepaying. We have repaid half of the principal amount over four years and plan to complete the repayment within the next five years. The monthly EMI for the home loan is ₹25,000.

