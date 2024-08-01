Investment strategy for long-term goals: Balancing education, retirement and charity

  • Reviewing the portfolio every six months can help build your retirement corpus more efficiently.

Harshad Chetanwala
Published1 Aug 2024, 07:03 PM IST
Your plan of investing in equity mutual funds will work well for you.
Your plan of investing in equity mutual funds will work well for you.

I wish to diversify my investment portfolio to align with my long-term financial goals. At 40, I have a monthly income of 3 lakh, and expenses of 1.5 lakh. I invest 1 lakh per month in small, mid, and large-cap index funds through systematic investments plans (SIPs). My portfolio includes 2.85 crore in mutual funds, 80 lakh in equities, 52 lakh in EPF, 18 lakh in PPF, and 20 lakh in NPS. I wish to retire at 55, besides spending 3 crore on my children's international schooling in 8-10 years, and set aside 15 lakh for charity post-retirement. I seek advice on optimal asset allocation, risk management, and cost-effective international diversification. I also need guidance on how often to review and rebalance my portfolio.

—Name withheld on request

Your present portfolio looks good and will help you reach your goals. Children’s education and retirement, both are long-term, as they are 10 and 15 years away. Hence, your plan of investing in equity mutual funds will work well for you. 

If we assume 10% p.a. growth rate from your equity portfolio, at the end of 10 years you will be close to 11.40 crore, with a monthly investment of 1 lakh as you have mentioned in your query. 

This ensures your children’s education expenses goal of 3 crore can be easily achieved from this investment. If you use this amount for their education, then the remaining 8.40 crore will continue to remain invested for your retirement. 

As your current expenses are 1.5 lakh per month, after 15 years with inflation of 6% p.a. you would need approximately 3.60 lakh to maintain similar style at retirement. Some of the current expenses, such as children’s education fees, and expenses related to them, will not exist at retirement. However, medical and health insurance-related costs would get added. 

While there does exist some buffer, if we assume the same amount for post-retirement then you may need a corpus of 8.75 crore to take care of your monthly expenses for the next 30 years from 55 years onward.  

While you do have a good amount already in PPF, EPF and NPS, it will also be available for your retirement years. The equity-based investment could also reach close to 14.40 crore when you reach 55, which can comfortably take care of your retirement along with PF and pension investments. 

Looking at the current portfolio you have nearly 80% equity-based investments, and as you have long-term goals, this should not bother you much. Reviewing the portfolio every six months can help you build it more efficiently. If there's ever a need to rebalance the portfolio, it is better to make new investments in asset classes or avenues where the allocation has reduced, instead of exiting and reinvesting the amount as it may attract capital gains and other tax liabilities.

—Harshad Chetanwala, CFP, Co-Founder at MyWealthGrowth.com

 

Catch all the Budget News ,Business News , Money news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 07:03 PM IST
HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceInvestment strategy for long-term goals: Balancing education, retirement and charity

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    163.05
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -2.3 (-1.39%)

    Tata Power

    464.35
    03:57 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    10.7 (2.36%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.75
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    7.45 (2.23%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    141.80
    03:56 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -7.05 (-4.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Capri Global Capital

    225.45
    03:40 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    16.45 (7.87%)

    Hitachi Energy India

    12,390.05
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    791.8 (6.83%)

    PCBL

    346.55
    03:58 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.5 (6.61%)

    Aster DM Healthcare

    368.75
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.8 (6.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.00440.00
      Chennai
      70,418.00227.00
      Delhi
      71,111.00851.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.00441.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

      More From Popular in Money
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue