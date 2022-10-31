Investment tips from ‘Safal Niveshak’ Vishal Khandelwal

The very first stock which I actually wanted to buy was Asian Paints. But at that time, my broker told me that the stock had jumped 20% in two days. So, I decided to wait for the stock to fall. I have come to realize that if you are a long-term investor, a 10-50% jump or drop in the stock price is not going to make a meaningful difference. If you find a good business, you should pay for it even if the stock has increased by 50% or has doubled, if your investment horizon is 15-20 years. Good quality businesses don’t fall to cheap levels anymore. The only way an investor can get an edge over others is by buying high-quality business at sufficiently reasonable prices and staying invested in them for as long as they keep performing.

