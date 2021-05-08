Investment tips: How homemakers can make the most of their idle cash

Remember that while investing you should always spread the money in different schemes. “Putting your money in schemes such as SIP, recurring deposit, mutual funds, etc can be a good way of making yourself financially independent. Although, it is equally important to keep your eyes open for changing interest rates, tenures and other details of the schemes you invested in so that you keep channelizing your money to get the best returns," said Rohit Garg, co-founder and CEO, Smartcoin.