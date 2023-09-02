Investment tips: In your 30s or 40s? Age-based asset allocation strategies to grow your money2 min read 02 Sep 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Investment tips: Investors should adjust their portfolios based on their age, reducing exposure to risk as they get older
Investment tips: Every investor aims to make profits from his investments at every stage of life. The investment strategy tends to be different at an early age, in your 30s, 40s, or when you are nearing your retirement. Investors need to optimise their portfolios in order to attain optimum risk-adjusted returns.