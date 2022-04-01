Investment to tax planning to TDS on bank interest: 5 money tasks in FY23

2] Income tax planning: It is also advisable for taxpayers to give some time on their income tax planning because a penny saved is a penny earned. For example, if an investor is investing in tax saver plans, then he needs to make sure that it has exhausted all possible tax saver tools like Section 80C, 80CCD (1B). However, it is also advised to an investor that one should not invest in tax saver tool for mere sake on saving income tax outgo. One should look at the return one will get on one's investment too. At least those those tools that has the capacity to beat average 5.5 to 6 per cent annual growth rate of inflation. So, opening a Public Provident Fund (PPF) account, National Pension System or NPS account or tax saver post office term deposit can be a good option.