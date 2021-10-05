Investments in India from abroad taxable

As per Para 69 of the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, 1952, an employee (Indian national) is eligible to withdraw from EPF under the following circumstances: On retirement from service after attaining the age of 55 years; on retirement on account of permanent and total incapacitation; on migration from India for permanent settlement abroad; and on being unemployed in India for more than two months. Similarly, Para 14 of the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995, says an employee (Indian national) is eligible to withdraw from EPS if he/she has not rendered service of 10 years or more on the date of cessation of employment. But, the employee will be entitled to withdrawal benefit as per Table D of EPS or may opt to receive scheme certificate. If an employee has rendered service of 10 years or more, he/she will be eligible for monthly pension from EPS. In your son’s case, he may withdraw from EPF and EPS on termination of Indian employment after two months. As he has rendered continuous service of five years or more in India, the withdrawal of accumulated balance up to date of cessation of employment in India won’t be taxable in India.

