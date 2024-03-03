Investments: Why mutual funds are superior to PMS
Summary
- To make an informed choice, looking at key metrics such as your tax liability, asset allocation and overhead costs, among other things, can help.
Mutual funds (MFs) or Portfolio Management Services (PMS)? It is a perpetual dilemma for investors keen on high equity exposure. If you dive deep, there are data points in favour of both the options and at times, the clutter of information may confuse you further. However, to make an informed choice, looking at key metrics such as your tax liability, asset allocation and overhead costs, among other things, can help.