Investments: Why mutual funds are superior to PMS

Taxation: In both MF & PMS the fund manager engages in buying and selling of securities depending on the market conditions. However, in PMS, the investor is liable to pay yearly capital gain taxes. In the case of MFs, this is exempt, and the investor is liable to pay taxes only when they sell their holding. Second, when you receive dividends for the securities you invested in a PMS, it is taxable as per your tax slab, but in case of MFs the dividend goes to the fund houses’ account, and is reflected in your NAV; which is not part of your income and hence is not taxable. Normally these cash outflows in the form of capital gain and tax on dividends are paid from the investors’ present income, hence when PMS firms declare their performance, these outflows are not considered and their performance looks better in paper. So, the actual investor returns differ with what you see in paper.