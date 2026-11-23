There is something particularly seductive about making money quickly. Consider this: an investor buys a stock and makes 20% in two days. The investor buys another stock and makes another gain. The next time, perhaps they will be willing to put a larger sum into a similar opportunity.
This is how behaviour gets reinforced. The brain’s reward system encourages us to repeat actions associated with positive outcomes. Pavlov’s famous experiment illustrates this beautifully: after repeatedly ringing a bell just before feeding his dogs, he found that the dogs eventually salivated at the sound of the bell alone. The bell had become a signal of an expected reward.