The psychology of volatility: What investors get wrong
Volatility highlights common behavioural tendencies in investors, which have a significant impact on the psychological aspects of investing.
The Indian market in 2025 has been a tale of three chapters. The year started with the market experiencing significant volatility, led by valuation corrections and geopolitical uncertainties. It followed a recovery-led rally, driven by strong financials, large-cap strength, and positive but modest foreign institutional investor (FII) flows over the preceding four months. We are again witnessing volatility due to tariff-related uncertainty and FII outflows.