Investor vs trader: How stock market income is taxed, which ITR form to file and key conditions explained

If you invest or trade in the stock market, understanding how your income is taxed and which ITR form to file is crucial. The tax treatment depends on whether your activity is classified as investment or business trading.
Siddharth Maurya, Founder and Managing Director, Vibhvangal Anukulara, has explained the key tax provisions and ITR filing requirements.
Maurya mentioned that “the tax treatment depends on whether the activity is for long-term wealth creation or regular business trading.”
For investors:
He noted that trading income is treated as business income and taxed according to the applicable income tax slab rate.
“No single transaction or holding period will provide a definitive answer,” Maurya noted.
The classification depends on the overall intention and nature of the activity. Factors that may be considered include:
Maurya explained that buying shares with the clear intention of holding them for the long term to create wealth indicates investment activity. In contrast, frequent buying and selling with the objective of earning profits may indicate business or trading activity.
Delivery-based equity transactions can be treated either as capital gains or business income, depending on the individual circumstances.
He added that once an activity is classified as trading, it is also important to determine whether the business income is speculative (equity intraday trading) or non-speculative (F&O trading).
Maurya explained the applicability of ITR forms.
“ITR-3 needs to be used where there are both trading and investment activities,” Maurya stated.
He also explained the loss set-off rules:
Maurya stated that a major mistake is reporting all stock-market gains as capital gains, irrespective of whether the activity qualifies as trading.
Other common errors include:
He added that taxpayers should reconcile AIS, Form 26AS, broker tax reports, and contract notes. Intraday trading, F&O, unlisted shares, ESOPs, foreign shares, and overseas broker accounts require careful review.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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