Investor vs trader: How stock market income is taxed, which ITR form to file and key conditions explained

Stock market investors and traders are taxed differently based on the nature of their activities. Both may also have to file different ITR forms. Here are the key rules, classification factors and common filing mistakes to know.

Sheetal Goel
Published19 Aug 2026, 06:44 PM IST
Investor vs trader: How stock market income is taxed, which ITR form to file and key conditions explained. (AI-generated image)
Investor vs trader: How stock market income is taxed, which ITR form to file and key conditions explained. (AI-generated image)

If you invest or trade in the stock market, understanding how your income is taxed and which ITR form to file is crucial. The tax treatment depends on whether your activity is classified as investment or business trading.

Siddharth Maurya, Founder and Managing Director, Vibhvangal Anukulara, has explained the key tax provisions and ITR filing requirements.

How are investors and traders taxed?

Maurya mentioned that “the tax treatment depends on whether the activity is for long-term wealth creation or regular business trading.”

For investors:

  • Listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds held for 12 months or less attract 20% short-term capital gains (STCG) tax.
  • Holdings of more than 12 months attract 12.5% long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on gains exceeding the annual exemption of 1.25 lakh, subject to applicable conditions and STT.

He noted that trading income is treated as business income and taxed according to the applicable income tax slab rate.

How to distinguish between investor and trader for tax purposes?

“No single transaction or holding period will provide a definitive answer,” Maurya noted.

The classification depends on the overall intention and nature of the activity. Factors that may be considered include:

  • Number, frequency and volume of transactions
  • Average holding period
  • Whether funds are borrowed or provided by a third party
  • Time devoted to stock-market activity
  • Trading strategy
  • Tax treatment followed in earlier years

Maurya explained that buying shares with the clear intention of holding them for the long term to create wealth indicates investment activity. In contrast, frequent buying and selling with the objective of earning profits may indicate business or trading activity.

Delivery-based equity transactions can be treated either as capital gains or business income, depending on the individual circumstances.

He added that once an activity is classified as trading, it is also important to determine whether the business income is speculative (equity intraday trading) or non-speculative (F&O trading).

Also Read | F&O income in ITR for AY 2026-27: Deadline, reporting rules and key changes

Which ITR forms should investors and traders file?

Maurya explained the applicability of ITR forms.

  • An individual earning capital gains from the sale of equity shares along with salary or house-property income needs to file ITR-2.
  • Capital gains should be reported separately as STCG or LTCG under Schedule CG.
  • Dividend income from all brokers and demat accounts should be reported under “Income from Other Sources” and taxed at the applicable slab rate.
  • Intraday trading, F&O, and delivery-based equity trading treated as a business activity require ITR-3 filing.
  • Trading turnover, business expenses, profit or loss, and other financial details must be reported in the business income schedules.
  • ITR-4 under presumptive taxation may be considered by an eligible taxpayer, but it is not appropriate where there are STCG, carried-forward losses, or complex trading activities.

Which ITR form should be filed for both investments and trading?

“ITR-3 needs to be used where there are both trading and investment activities,” Maurya stated.

He also explained the loss set-off rules:

  • Short-term capital losses can be set off against both short-term and long-term capital gains.
  • Long-term capital losses can be set off only against long-term capital gains.
  • Intraday speculative losses can be set off only against speculative profits.

Also Read | Form 146 for foreign remittances: Who needs it and how taxpayers can file it

What are the common filing mistakes most investors or traders make?

Maurya stated that a major mistake is reporting all stock-market gains as capital gains, irrespective of whether the activity qualifies as trading.

Other common errors include:

  • Failing to disclose intraday and F&O losses for carrying them forward.
  • Omitting dividend income.
  • Ignoring transactions across multiple brokers.
  • Incorrectly calculating F&O turnover.
  • Applying incorrect loss set-off rules.

He added that taxpayers should reconcile AIS, Form 26AS, broker tax reports, and contract notes. Intraday trading, F&O, unlisted shares, ESOPs, foreign shares, and overseas broker accounts require careful review.

Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

Stock MarketITR FormMarketIncome Tax Return
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