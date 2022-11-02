Investors are moving away from gold to manage inflation

We are not seeing the kind of runaway inflation that we saw in 2011-12. We are probably at the beginning of this inflation curve and if it persists, the reaction to gold may be different. Also, currently, the impact of inflation is perhaps not felt fully yet as the covid pandemic effect is yet to wear out, middle class still has spending power and the free grains schemes are probably keeping the lower end of the pyramid softened. Second, the role that improving financial inclusion has played is underestimated. Compared to 2011, 2012 and 2013, when inflation was high and people really went for gold, financial inclusion has increased significantly, if you look at the number of bank accounts and demat accounts opened since then. So, people are able to manage inflation and investments much more differently than in the past. Now, stock market investments have increased and access to foreign equities has eased. I don't have the figures to say how much this has caused people to move out, but I’m trying to say that it is not exactly the same locked-up situation as it was in the past where gold played a predominantly large role in managing inflation, particularly in the rural markets and with people who were used to dealing in cash. Gold is playing its role, but clearly at the macroeconomic level, structurally over-dependence on gold is removed, particularly for the vulnerable sections.